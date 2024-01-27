Cubs rumors: Snell-Montgomery connection, Cody Bellinger latest, Sammy Sosa admission
Cubs Rumors: Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery connected to Cubs
So we know that Bellinger is in the crosshairs of the Cubs among the remaining high-dollar free agents at the top of the market. However, much of the buzz around the organization is that they could still have more than just that one big splash left to make. The question has long been what that splash might actually be.
We might actually have an answer to that now.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan ($) recently broke down what he dubbed the Boras Four, which would be Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. The Cubs had been connected to both Bellinger and Chapman previously, but Passan's latest update offered an interesting nugget about the two aces still on the free agent market.
"The Cubs could re-sign Bellinger, lock down third with Chapman or pivot to either Snell or Montgomery."
Are the Cubs more in the Snell and Montgomery markets than has been previously reported? Though that's not to say they are the leaders, it does appear from Passan's reporting that they are at least somewhat involved with obvious potential to increase their involvement at any moment.
It is worth noting, though unsurprising, that it seems that it would be either Snell or Montgomery for the Cubs, not both. However, after adding Shota Imanaga earlier in the offseason to bolster the rotation, many have speculated that Chicago could use a top-tier starter ahead of Justin Steele to truly form a dominant rotation. Adding Snell and Montgomery would fit that bill.
And maybe, just maybe, the Cubs' patience also applies to adding one of those expensive arms in addition to Bellinger.