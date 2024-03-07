Cubs Rumors: Snell-Montgomery mystery team, Pete Alonso trade idea, Justin Steele extension
- Can the Cubs be a mystery team in the Snell-Montgomery sweepstakes?
- Pete Alonso trade idea
- What a Justin Steele extension might look like
Cubs Rumors: What a Justin Steele extension might look like
The Chicago Cubs might've fallen just short of their goal of reaching the playoffs last season, but that doesn't mean it was a lost season entirely. While all eyes were on Cody Bellinger, and for good reason, the Cubs had one of their relatively inexperienced starters, Justin Steele, emerge into a true ace.
The 28-year-old was at his best in his first full MLB season, posting a 3.06 ERA in 30 starts and 173.1 innings of work, making the All-Star team and finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting. He had just 33 MLB starts under his belt entering the season, and finished it as one of the best in the game.
With Steele breaking out, the Cubs might choose to keep him around a while longer. Extending him isn't a must because he's only in his first year of arbitration now and is under team control through the 2027 season, but it's a way for the Cubs to get him for relatively cheap now instead of waiting for him to have more great years, only increasing his price further.
Steele could also be looking for a potential extension because he won't hit the open market until he's 32 years old. There could be a long-term deal for him then, but his upside on the market is certainly capped because of his age.
An extension that The Athletic's Tim Britton believes makes sense for Steele is a six-year deal worth $90 million. That would buy out the remainder of his arbitration years and a pair of his free agent years as well. This kind of deal gives Steele a $90 million cushion before hitting the market at age 34 and gives the Cubs the chance to lock him in for his entire prime at an eight-figure sum. Seems like a good deal all around if it were to ever come to fruition.