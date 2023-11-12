Cubs rumors: Trade buzz, Bellinger deal with another star, David Ross's plans for next gig, Stroman good as gone
- The Cubs appear to be gearing up for a future without Marcus Stroman
- David Ross doesn't want a bench coaching gig
- Cody Bellinger's deal could serve as an archetype for another one of Scott Boras's clients with the Cubs
- The Cubs are generating some trade buzz already
By Josh Wilson
David Ross isn't out for a bench coach gig, he still wants to manage
It didn't take long for David Ross -- recently fired as Cubs manager in a surprise move that had the Cubs landing former rival manager Craig Counsell -- to garner interest around the MLB for new gigs.
So far, though, Ross is turning down roles available to him in pursuit of the role he prefers to fill: A manager role.
The Yankees have offered Ross a bench coaching gig according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) but reports are that he prefers to work as a manager. The Yankees are losing top assistant Carlos Mendoza to the Mets managerial opening.
Rosenthal says it's unclear if Ross is a candidate for the Brewers, Padres, or Astros gigs that remain open (though Astros appears to be coming off the board on Monday). Brad Ausmus and Andrew Bailey were named as possible alternatives to Ross joining the Yankees dugout, as well as Luis Rojas who currently is the third-base coach.
Ross to the Brewers would certainly make for an interesting narrative in the NL Central for 2024... Just sayin'.