4 more big splashes Cubs can make after signing Shota Imanaga
The Chicago Cubs have other big moves to make even after adding Shota Imanaga.
The Chicago Cubs are finally on the board. It's not a massive move, but it's a move. The Cubs signed Shota Imanaga to a free agent contract in a move that should help them improve their starting rotation.
While Imanaga is far from the ace fellow Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is supposed to be, he certainly makes the Cubs a better team. Bringing him aboard is a nice start, but Jed Hoyer has to remain aggressive and continue to make the Cubs a better team if they want to make the playoffs in 2024.
Hoyer pulling off any of these four splashes would go a long way.
4) The Cubs can bring Cody Bellinger back after signing Shota Imanaga
After the season he just had in Chicago, Cody Bellinger should be the Cubs top priority for the remainder of the offseason. Bringing Bellinger back to Chicago is paramount to the team having any sort of success as they push for a playoff spot.
Re-signing Bellinger certainly wouldn't be a move that comes without risk. While he was excellent this past season, Bellinger played so poorly in 2021 and 2022 with the Dodgers to the point where they had enough and non-tendered him. Bellinger has MVP upside like he showed this past season and in 2019 when he won the NL MVP Award, but his floor being so abysmally low is probably why he's still available for any team to sign.
Despite the risks, this is something the Cubs have to do. The alternative options are just not good enough for Chicago to really argue that they're trying to win in 2024. Hopefully the lack of interest will get Bellinger's price down to a point where the Cubs are more comfortable, but this is a deal that really needs to happen sooner than later.