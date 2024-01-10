4 more big splashes Cubs can make after signing Shota Imanaga
The Chicago Cubs have other big moves to make even after adding Shota Imanaga.
3) The Cubs can make their bullpen a strength by signing Josh Hader after signing Shota Imanaga
Is it likely the Cubs sign Josh Hader? Probably not. He's asking for the most money a reliever has ever gotten, and it's just hard to envision the Cubs spending that kind of money. However, this likely not happening doesn't mean that it shouldn't. The Cubs could use another arm in their bullpen, and adding arguably the best reliever in all of baseball would go a long way.
Hader has won three National League Reliever of the Year Awards, including taking home the Reliever of the Year Award for this past season. Hader posted a 1.28 ERA in 61 appearances and 56.1 innings pitched, converting 33 saves in 38 opportunities. The Padres might've had a miserable year, but Hader was a rare bright spot for them.
The Cubs know Hader well from his days in Milwaukee, and new Cubs manager Craig Counsell has experience with Hader as well. The southpaw has been dominant over his career at Wrigley Field, not allowing a single run in his 20 innings of work. He's fanned 36 batters in those appearances, nearly two per inning.
There isn't a single downside to signing Hader other than the price tag. Losing the draft compensation hurts, but this is Josh Hader we're talking about here. The Cubs lack an established closer, but have solid options like Javier Assad, Julian Merryweather, and Adbert Alzolay who can help set up. It's a no-brainer if they can get his price down.