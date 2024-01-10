4 more big splashes Cubs can make after signing Shota Imanaga
The Chicago Cubs have other big moves to make even after adding Shota Imanaga.
2) The Cubs can sign Rhys Hoskins after signing Shota Imanaga
The biggest bat the Cubs must add is Bellinger, but by adding Bellinger and doing nothing else, they'd essentially be running back the same offense they had last season. Adding Bellinger and another big bat like Rhys Hoskins would be an incredible move.
Last season the Cubs got lackluster production out of their first basemen, as their 92 WRC+ at that position was good for 24th in the majors. They need more out of that position in 2024, so adding Hoskins would go a long way.
The 30-year-old missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL in Spring Training, but when healthy, he's a force to be reackoned with at the dish. He can hit 30+ home runs and happens to have one of the best eyes in the league. Hoskins has drawn as many as 116 walks in a single season. The only player who really walks a lot in the Cubs order as currently constructed is Ian Happ. Adding more patience would play well.
As of now, the Cubs would have players like Matt Mervis and Patrick Wisdom getting a majority of their first base reps. Mervis has potential and Wisdom has a ton of power, but neither are deserving of regular at-bats at this juncture.
The Cubs don't seem enamored with the idea of giving out long-term free agent deals, so signing Hoskins to a prove-it deal much like they did with Bellinger last offseason would make a lot of sense. There have been rumors linking the two sides together for much of the offseason. It should happen.