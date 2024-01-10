4 more big splashes Cubs can make after signing Shota Imanaga
The Chicago Cubs have other big moves to make even after adding Shota Imanaga.
1) The Cubs can fortify their rotation further by signing Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery after signing Shota Imanaga
Adding Imanaga to the Cubs rotation definitely makes it better, but it's hard to know how much. Imanaga is seen as more of a mid-rotation kind of starter which is fine, but not unlike what the Cubs already have.
Justin Steele is coming off an excellent year and is their ace. Other than him, the rotation is full of third or fourth starters. Veterans Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks have had their ups and downs. Young arms like Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad have started games for the Cubs but are largely unproven. The Cubs would benefit from another established frontline arm.
Bringing Marcus Stroman back would make a lot of sense, but it's hard to see that happening. Other than Stroman, there aren't many other choices for Chicago. It's probably unlikely they splurge on an ace like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but that's really what should happen.
The Cubs got Imanaga on a deal that appears to be a bargain. Taking advantage of that and spending the money they saved on a difference-maker like Snell or Montgomery could make the Cubs favorites in an improved NL Central.