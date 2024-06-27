Cubs take a chance on another DFA'd reliever to help improve bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have lost each of the first three games of their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. While their bullpen isn't to blame for each of the last two losses, it did implode in the opener of the series. Bullpen implosions are nothing new for this Cubs team that has now lost four in a row and is seven games under .500.
The Cubs bullpen ranks 24th in the majors with a 4.52 ERA and is second in the majors with 17 blown saves. Only the 21-61 White Sox have more. Their bullpen isn't the only reason they now have the third-worst record in the National League, but it certainly is the main reason.
As bad as things have been in that area, the Cubs struck gold when they traded for Tyson Miller, a reliever who the Mariners had recently DFA'd. Miller has a 1.62 ERA in 15 appearances and 16.2 innings pitched in a Cubs uniform and has started to pitch in high-leverage situations as a result.
The Cubs are hoping they found another Tyson Miller by signing the recently DFA'd Vinny Nittoli to an MLB deal.
Cubs hoping to strike gold again with recently DFA'd reliever
Nittoli, like Miller, is a pitcher who has had opportunities with several teams but hasn't stuck. He had allowed two runs in eight innings this season with the Oakland Athletics, posting a 2.25 ERA in seven appearances before being DFA'd. Picking up a pitcher who couldn't stick around on a 29-54 Athletics team isn't the greatest sign ever, but it's not as if the Cubs have many other options right now with another full month to go before the trade deadline.
In addition to his success in Oakland (albeit in a small sample), Nittoli pitched well in the minors as well, posting a 2.70 ERA in 20 appearances and 23.1 innings of work for Triple-A Las Vegas. Yes, it's the minor leagues, but Nittoli was pitching in the PCL which is a league known for being notoriously hitter-friendly.
In the grand scheme of things, this is a fine move made by Jed Hoyer. Nittoli can't be much worse than what the Cubs already have, and there's a chance he could become the next Tyson Miller. It cost them nothing to sign him, and they can get rid of him just as easily if it doesn't work out.
It's not the move Cubs fans want, but there's a good chance Cubs fans weren't thrilled when they made the trade for Miller. Hopefully, this move works out just as well as that one did.