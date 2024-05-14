Cubs trade for a reliever named Miller, but not the one fans want
The Chicago Cubs have recently been connected to the trade market for the Oakland Athletics star closer Mason Miller. Hypothetical trades have even been posed as the market for the flamethrower has begun to heat up.
So, when the news broke that Chicago had finalized a deal to acquire a reliever named Miller, fans had every right to be tremendously thrilled at the deal. But it wasn't the Miller that Cubs fans had wanted.
Cubs send infielder to Mariners for RHP Tyson Miller
Instead of Mason Miller, the Cubs have landed the services of Tyson Miller, a reliever with the Mariners who was recently designated for assignment. They would send infielder Jake Slaughter to Seattle in the deal. This deal was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
While Tyson Miller isn't the same level as Mason Miller, Tyson hasn't been a slouch in 2024 in his own right. So far in 2024, the righty has thrown 11.2 innings and holds a 12:1 K:BB ratio. He pairs that with a sub-1.0 WHIP and an ERA of 3.09.
While these are good numbers, the advanced analytics don't support his continued success. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the bottom half of baseball in Barrel%, Whiff% and fastball velocity. His four seam fastball averages around 90 MPH, an unheard of number for a relief pitcher in todays game.
Miller, a five-pitch pitcher, has since transitions into only throwing two pitches this year. He has basically eliminated the use of his curveball, changeup and sinker in 2024. His slider usage has jumped through the roof, already throwing it twice as many times as he did in 2023.
His slider is his best pitch where he's able to pair good spin rate (2500 RPM) with elite extension of over seven feet. The Cubs could see some potential in Miller, particularly in this slider, which caused them to make the move for him.
But the trade season is far from over and the Mason Miller market will do nothing but heat up over the next few weeks. Thus far, the Athletics' asking price is very high. Just because Chicago made this move for Tyson Miller doesn't mean they're out the A's closer.
Who knows? Maybe Chicago could build their entire bullpen around the last name Miller. Only time will tell how aggressive Chicago opts to be in acquiring Mason Miller to add to the Miller already in their bullpen.