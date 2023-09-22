Cubs: Watch Kris Bryant get emotional after standing ovation in Wrigley Field return
Chicago Cubs legend Kris Bryant returned home to Wrigley Field for the first time since joining the Colorado Rockies. He received a standing ovation and much applause from the fans.
Chicago Cubs legend Kris Bryant made his return to Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Colorado Rockies on Friday.
It was a very emotional standing ovation for the player who led the Cubs to the World Series in 2016 and won the MVP award that same year. His first at-bat back in Chicago ended on a strike three call that should have been called a ball.
Bryant was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2021, then signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies. He will mostly be remembered for his legacy with the Cubs because, since joining the Rockies, he has underperformed and has dealt with many injuries.
Kris Bryant got a standing ovation from Chicago Cubs fans
The Cubs were one of the best teams when they had the three-headed dragon, which was Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Bryant. All of them have struggled since leaving Chicago.
Bryant spent seven seasons with the Cubs in which he hit 160 home runs and brought in 531 RBIs on 1,031 hits with a career average of .277. He won't make it to the Hall of Fame based on that, but his legacy as half of "Bryzzo" will live on forever.
In his first at-bat returning to Wrigley Field, he struck out versus Jameson Taillon on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, which was a ball called a strike.
In his second at-bat, he flew out on the fourth pitch of the at-bat too, stranding two runners on base.
In his third at-bat, he stranded another runner after hitting a pop-out to end the fifth inning.
In his fourth and final at-bat of the day, he put the ball in play, and it ended as a groundout to finish his first game with the Rockies at Wrigley Field.
Well, he didn't do well on Friday. Fans still loved to see the chance of watching him again.
While it's sad the Cubs couldn't keep him as a player, there is a quote that explains it perfectly, which says, "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."
Fans can keep remembering the good he brought instead of the bad he is currently bringing with the Rockies.