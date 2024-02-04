Current weather at Pebble Beach: PGA Tour delay updates, restart time
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been phenomenal fun throughout the week on the PGA Tour. Even with some wet, soft conditions, it's provided a big-time test for the signature event at one of the most iconic golf courses in the world.
On Saturday for the third round, Wyndham Clark really provided fireworks as he fired off a Pebble Beach course record 60 (12-under) to vault into the lead ahead of Ludvig Åberg, last week's winner Matthieu Pavon, Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry. That all set up some drama for the final 18 holes, which were initially slated to happen on Sunday.
Throughout the week, though, terrible weather was in the forecast for Pebble Beach on Sunday and that projection never changed. Thus, the PGA Tour and golf fans essentially went into the day expecting that there would be weather delays and putting contingency plans into place.
So where do things stand with the Pebble Beach weather and start time for the final round? Let's take a look.
Current weather at Pebble Beach for Round 4 of PGA Tour event
According to The Weather Channel, the Pebble Beach weather is as nasty as it gets. In addition to stormy rain, the winds are legitimately dangerous. Pebble Beach is currently under a Hurricane Force Wind Warning until 3 p.m. PST and also a High Wind Warning until 10 p.m. PST. The High Wind Warning is easier to digest, with 20-30 mph sustained winds expected at least throughout the day with gusts up to a ridiculous 60 mph.
Here's a look at the conditions on the 18th hole, courtesy of Golf Channel's Todd Lewis:
Put simply, it's nearly impossible to play golf in these conditions. When you then factor in the potential safety issues for the players who would be out in a storm of this magnitude, the PGA Tour had no choice but to institute a delay from its initial start time on Sunday.
When will the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am restart?
Update, 1:38 p.m. ET: Just before 10 a.m. PT, the PGA Tour officially announced that the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed to Monday with tee times slated to start at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.
The good news is that there appears to be optimism that we won't have a Tuesday finish at Pebble Beach and should be able to get the round in on Monday.
Update, 11:43 a.m. ET: The PGA Tour released a second update on the potential restart of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, noting that the delay was still on and that the first tee time would not be until at least Noon PT/3 p.m. ET. That time is pushed back two hours from the initial earliest possible tee time released earlier on Sunday morning.
With the delay being further extended, a restart of the tournament on Sunday is looking increasingly less likely with the weather still wreaking havoc.
Original Post - PGA Tour Communications released a statement after a scheduled 5 a.m. PST check on the course and conditions at Pebble Beach saying that there would be a delay and that the first tee time would not be until at least 10 a.m. PT.
So when will they restart? Given the weather forecast and another scheduled check-in from PGA Tour officials at around that 10 a.m. PST time given, it seems unlikely they will play the final round on Sunday. That could mean a Monday start, but the forecast for Feb. 5 also calls for some thunderstorms, which could cause further delays.
There is a chance that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ultimately finishes up on Tuesday, when conditions are expected to still be rainy, but far milder than Sunday and Monday. We will keep you updated with any new information about when this tournament will resume.