Complete AL and NL Cy Young ballots revealed, including 1 surprise from each
Here are the full AL and NL Cy Young ballots from the 2023 season.
By Kristen Wong
The AL and NL Cy Young voting results are in! And it's exactly as predicted.
Blake Snell won the AL Cy Young award and Gerrit Cole won the NL Cy Young award.
Those two were penciled in as the expected Cy Young winners after their tremendous 2023 performances. In the case of Cole, he swept away the competition with all 30 first-place votes. The AL had a little bit more intrigue with Snell getting some very tame competition from Logan Webb and Zac Gallen.
Without any further ado, here are the full results of the AL and NL Cy Young ballots.
AL Cy Young voting
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole won unanimously, earning, at long last, the first AL Cy Young award of his career. He had previously finished in second-place twice, in 2019 and 2021. He became the first Yankees pitcher to win the award since Roger Clemens in 2001. Cole was the runaway favorite having led the AL in ERA, opponents' batting average, and a few other statistical categories.
Cole came in first with 210 points. Twins' Sonny Gray came in second with 104 points (and had the most second-place votes). Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman came in third with 82 points.
Here's the full breakdown of points.
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Sonny Gray, Twins
- Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
- Kyle Bradish, Orioles
- Luis Castillo, Mariners
- Zach Eflin, Rays
- Pablo López, Twins
- George Kirby, Mariners
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays
- Félix Bautista, Orioles
- Chris Martin, Red Sox
Surprise: Chris Martin is on the list? He is. The Red Sox reliever garnered just one fifth-place vote, which makes him the 12th-place finisher in the 2023 Cy Young race. Martin quietly dominated in his age-37 season in Fenway Park with a 1.05 ERA. To many, he's getting the widespread recognition he deserves. To others, he's proof of the blatant Boston bias in awards voting (it should be noted that the lone writer who voted for him works at the Chicago Tribune).
NL Cy Young voting
San Diego Padres' Blake Snell ran away with 28 first place votes to win the NL Cy Young award. He previously won the AL Cy Young in 2018 when he was with the Rays; he's the seventh pitcher in MLB history to win both.
In 2023, Snell led the MLB with a 2.25 ERA in 180 innings pitched. He was the predicted favorite having dominated in categories like opponents' batting average and ERA+. He recorded a second-most 234 strikeouts in the NL.
Snell came in first with 28 first-place votes and two second-place votes, totaling 204 points. Giants' Logan Webb came in second with 86 points, and Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen came in third with 68 points.
Here's the full breakdown of points.
- Blake Snell, Padres
- Logan Webb, Giants
- Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
- Spencer Strider, Braves
- Justin Steele, Cubs
- Zack Wheeler, Phillies
- Kodai Senga, Mets
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Surprise: Kodai Senga finished a measly seventh-place in NL Cy Young voting. Many would argue that Senga's 2023 performance warranted a top-five finish, as Senga and Snell finished the year as the only two NL starters with a sub-3.00 ERA. However, Senga did throw the fewest innings among his competition.