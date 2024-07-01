Cycle-hitter Wyatt Langford is proof Orioles should give Jackson Holliday another go
The Texas Rangers have a star in the making with Wyatt Langford, who hit for the cycle against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles hope they have a star in the making with Jackson Holliday, who should point to Langford as the reason he deserves another chance in the majors this year.
Langford started his day by flying out to right but it was all up from there. He hit a triple in the fourth, a double in the fifth, a single in the sixth and capped the rare accomplishment with a 404-foot home run in the eighth.
Langford helped the Rangers trounce the Orioles 11-2. He could help Baltimore in the long run though.
Wyatt Langford's turnaround should encourage the Orioles with Jackson Holliday
The rookie earned his spot on the Rangers roster this year after rapidly ascending the minor leagues in 2023. However, he didn't find it easy in the majors at first. He slashed .224/.295/.588 with an OPS of .588 in his first 31 appearances. He struck out 29 times in that stretch. Then he landed on IL because of a hamstring injury.
That break seemed to reset Langford. When he returned to action at the end of May, everything came easier to him. In June, he batted .284/.351/.455 with an OPS of .805. He hit a grand slam on June 22 before finishing his month with the cycle.
Langford's major league introduction was certainly better than Holliday's. While the Rangers let their rookie work his way through the rough patch, the Orioles had no choice but to send Holliday back down to the minors to reset after going 2-for-34 in 10 games. But they shouldn't give up on him, especially as he returns from a two-week stint on IL with elbow inflammation.
It takes time for rookies to adjust. The only real way they can get used to facing major league pitching is by facing it. Holliday could make the same transformation at Langford if given the chance. Baltimore should at least find out.