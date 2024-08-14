D'Angelo Russell doubles down on ludicrous overconfidence
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has always been confident in his game.
The former No. 2 overall pick is riding high. Coming off a brilliant season, he averaged 18.0 points per game, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 76 games. and now has put himself in the same conversation with one of the game's best 3-point shooter.
In a now-deleted tweet, one user stated, "Do you guys realize Dlo gets hot like Curry did yesterday, or should we ignore the facts?”
Confident as he is, Russell quote tweeted his reply of "I humbly agree.” He stated that he was the same caliber shooter as Stephen Curry.
His reply came after Team USA's gold medal 98-87 win over France, behind Curry's spectacular performance, dropping 24 points and going 8-for-13 from three.
It's no secret that Curry is arguably the greatest shooter of all time. The Hall-of-Fame-bound point guard has shot 42.6 percent from downtown throughout his career, and he has cemented himself as the league's greatest shooter by the records he has broken throughout his career.
At the same time, Russell has also proven to be no slouch, shooting a tremendous 36.9 from beyond the arc throughout his career.
Last season, Russell shot over 40 percent from three for the first time, shooting a career-high 41.5 percent on 7.2 attempts per game.
Though Russell has been an excellent shooter throughout his career, Curry has proven to be a step above in that area. Curry shoots a better percentage from downtown and has racked up numerous points on his résumé.
The Warriors are reportedly set to face up against D'lo and the Lakers on Christmas Day. Barring injury of course we will potentially get a chance to see if Russell can hang with Curry when it comes to shooting.