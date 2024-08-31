What is Dabo Swinney’s buyout at Clemson? Tigers fans fed up with head coach
After a poor offensive showing against top-ranked Georgia, Clemson Tigers fans are wondering how much it will take to buy out Dabo Swinney who has shown zero willingness to adjust to the new norm of College Football.
It should be noted that fans are not exactly in love with Swinney after the program couldn't get to double-digit wins last season. This mostly came from a struggling offense that couldn't produce enough in games against top ACC programs.
Despite the frustration from last year and on Saturday, Clemson is likely stuck with Swinney for the foreseeable future as the head coach has a pricey buyout.
What is Dabo Swinney’s buyout at Clemson?
After signing a mega-extension in 2022, the Tigers are left with a pricy buyout number for Swinney.
According to ESPN, the price tag for a buyout without cause would be $60 million this season or next. This price likely indicates that Swinney will probably be the head coach of the program short of a total collapse. With a pricy buyout, it's worth wondering how bad it would be for him to be on the hot seat and nonetheless be close to getting fired.
What would it take for Dabo Swinney to end up on the hot seat or even fired by Clemson?
While the head coach might not be on the hot seat after this loss, his inability to adjust to the new norms of the College Football landscape is all over this loss. The 2018 National title-winning coach has yet to use the transfer portal of the offensive side of the ball as the team has had zero starts by transfers on that side of the ball.
Yes, it's way too early to make conclusions about a team that has only played a favorite to win the national title this season. Still, this opening loss suggests a similar up-and-down nine-win season that they suffered last year. While in some places of the country winning nine games a year is considered a good job, it's not considered one in Clemson, South Carolina.
With a Week 1 offensive performance looking straight-up terrible (albeit against what will likely be the best defense in the country this season), it's possible that Swinney at best could be facing a nine-win season and a possible warming of his seat.