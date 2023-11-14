Dabo Swinney definitely didn’t say no to being interested in Texas A&M job
Clemson's Dabo Swinney remained non-committal about the Texas A&M coaching vacancy.
By Kristen Wong
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has found impressive success with the Tigers over the last several years, making him a prime target for teams in search of fresh personnel.
In light of the surprise Jimbo Fisher sacking, Swinney has naturally been linked to the new opening in College Station. When asked if he would have any interest in the job, he gave a non-committal answer that didn't rule out the possibility.
Swinney told reporters, "I'm just focused on this job. Always have been. Just trying to find a way to beat North Carolina. That's it. It must be November -- that's all I can say."
Swinney agreed to a new 10-year, $115 million contract in September of 2022, which at the time was the largest college football coaching deal based on total compensation.
He's only a little over a year into that contract and wouldn't have a financial reason to leave Clemson.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney had a non-answer to Texas A&M interest question
That being said, Swinney could still leave South Carolina for Texas if he's primarily looking for a change of scenery.
Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that Swinney would be a great "cultural fit" for the Aggies and could use the opportunity to advance his career. In Finebaum's words, Clemson is "sick" of Swinney, and the feeling is mutual.
The Tigers have already eaten four losses this season, an ugly start that could signal the inklings of a decline in the Swinney era. Make no mistake, Swinney, who has been at Clemson for the last two decades, remains something of a legend down south. Under Swinney, the Tigers have won eight ACC Championships and a pair of national titles -- who's going to forget his 2018 run with Trevor Lawrence?
On top of that, before the 2023 season, the Tigers had won 10 games or more for 12 consecutive years. That's the definition of consistency right there, and Swinney can rest on his laurels along with Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Jim Harbaugh in the upper echelon of college football coaches.
Evidently, Swinney's in no hurry to leave his legacy behind. If the Aggies come calling this winter, though, the long-time Clemson coach may still pick up the phone and hear out a potential offer.