Dabo Swinney proves Clemson is doomed with latest NIL, transfer comments
Appearing on a local radio show, Dabo Swinney says he does not take in players from the transfer portal often. As noted by 247Sports, the Clemson Tigers have only taken in one 2022 transfer and one 2023 transfer. The Tigers are under a lot of pressure after the team lost to Duke in week one of the season.
They should be able to beat Florida Atlantic very easily but things could get very ugly against Florida State. After two games, Florida State is looking like a playoff contender and should make easy work of this Tigers team. Cade Klubnik is fine as a starting QB but the playmaking core for the Tigers is not very good.
Even though, Clemson won 11 games last season and went to the Orange Bowl, fans of the Tigers have been clamoring for Swinney to be fired. This is because the school has very high expectations and any year where they are not in the college football playoff is a disappointment. A reason that the Tigers have been unable to get to the playoff is due to them not using NIL and the transfer portal to their advantage.
What can Dabo Swinney do to keep his job in future years?
Swinney's inability to use the new resources in college football has left the Tigers in a bad spot against tougher opponents like NC State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina. If the Tigers are unable to improve with their limited resources before they play their tougher opponents, they will not be favored in any of those matchups listed.
With that in mind, his coaching seat might get very warm due to the fact that Clemson this year. If Swinney wants to keep his act together, he should start to use the transfer portal and increase their NIL presence. If he does that and his own original recruiting together, he could be able to survive for the next 5 to 10 years.