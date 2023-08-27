Daewood Davis update after Dolphins-Jaguars game suspended over scary injury
The Dolphins wide receiver was stretchered off the field.
There were scary scenes in Jacksonville during the NFL preseason as Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis took a hit and stayed down on the grass unmoving while trainers tended to him.
In the end, Davis was immobilized and stretchered off the field and the game between the Dolphins and Jaguars was called off in the fourth quarter.
Fortunately, Miami had a positive update on Davis: He is conscious and has movement in all extremities.
According to the Dolphins' statement, Davis has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation.
Dolphins-Jaguars preseason game suspended after Daewon Davis injury
There was 8:32 left on the clock in the fourth quarter when the game was suspended with the Jaguars leading 31-18.
Davis' injury occurred on a hit over the middle of the field. Dequan Jackson was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.
Players surrounded the cart as he was taken away.
Mike McDaniel spoke to the media after the game was called and said it was the right decision "without a shadow of a doubt," per Daniel Oyefusi.
"Our guys are hurting but relieved [Davis has movement in his extremities]," McDaniel said.
It's always scary to see a player stretchered off the field and this isn't even the first time this preseason that a game has been suspended after an immobilized player was taken away in an ambulance. The more these things happen, the more the NFL will have to get serious about how to prevent these potentially kinds of injuries.
For now, all fans can do is hope that Davis, and any other NFL player that ends up in a similar situation, is okay.
The Dolphins will kick off their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Chargers in Los Angeles. The Jaguars also open on the road on Sept. 10 at the Colts.