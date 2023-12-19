3 quarterbacks who will outperform Dak Prescott in NFC Playoffs
Dak Prescott has played like an MVP for much of the regular season, but the NFC Playoffs will be a different story.
2) Lions QB Jared Goff could outplay Dak Prescott in the playoffs
He doesn't get the attention Dak does, but Jared Goff is absolutely one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC. He's helped lead the Detroit Lions to a 10-4 record 15 weeks into the season. The Lions are on their way not only to a playoff berth, but to an NFC North division title.
Goff is third in the NFL in passing yards while Dak sits in fifth. Other stats like QB rating, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage lean Dak slightly, but it's been neck and neck. While Goff certainly has his moments where he looks overwhelmed against the quality competition like Dak, he has also stepped up.
This past week Goff played what was easily his best game of the season against a Broncos team that had won five of their last six games. He completed 70.6% of his passes on Sunday and threw for five touchdowns.
For most of this season, Goff has played at a high level at home. With the Lions almost guaranteed a home playoff game, Goff will be comfortable throwing to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. in a game in which they'll face a lower-seeded opponent.