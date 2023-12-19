3 quarterbacks who will outperform Dak Prescott in NFC Playoffs
Dak Prescott has played like an MVP for much of the regular season, but the NFC Playoffs will be a different story.
1) Brock Purdy in an MVP candidate for a reason
You can say it's the weapons. You can say it's the coach. Whatever excuse you want to make is fine. What Brock Purdy has done for the San Francisco 49ers this season has been remarkable, and there's really no other way to spin that.
Purdy and the Niners have been the team to beat for most of the season, and with how they've rebounded from their rough patch in October, they're still the favorites in the NFC, if not the NFL entirely. The defense deserves credit, as do the skill position players and Kyle Shanahan. However, Purdy has been lighting the league up for much of the year and there's no reason to believe that won't continue in the playoffs if they're healthy.
Purdy is second in the league in both yards and completion percentage while he leads the league in passing touchdowns with just seven interceptions on his ledger. He leads the league in QBR and just hasn't slowed down one bit. Just a couple weeks ago in Philadelphia, Purdy led the Niners to a big revenge win over Philadelphia thanks to his four passing touchdowns.
If Purdy isn't the MVP favorite, he's certainly in the discussion. The Purdue product got some postseason experience last year in the playoffs and can rely on Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel if needed. It's Purdy's conference to lose, and outplaying Dak shouldn't be an issue.