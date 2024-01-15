Dak Prescott comes to Mike McCarthy's defense after another early playoff exit
Jerry Jones may not be convinced that Mike McCarthy deserves to return next year, but Dak Prescott supports his current head coach.
Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably looking for answers after their team's ugly Wild Card loss to the Packers. Jerry Jones and the team's front office are also contemplating big changes. One potential option in Dallas is a change at the head coaching position.
If Mike McCarthy's future was left up to Dak Prescott he would absolutely get another chance to lead the Cowboys to playoff glory. In the aftermath of his team's loss to Green Bay the star quarterback called McCarthy "amazing" and offered him a great deal of credit for the success he's enjoyed this season.
I don't know how there can be [questions about his status], but I understand the business," said Prescott, h/t ESPN. "In that case then there should be about me, as well, honestly. I mean, that guy -- I've had the season I've had because of him. This team has had the success that they've had because of him. And I understand it's about winning the Super Bowl, and that's the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it. But add me to the list in that case."
Dak Prescott defends Mike McCarthy with head coach's job security in question
Time will tell just how much Prescott's words might impact Jones' decision on McCarthy's future.
McCarthy does deserve credit for piloting the Cowboys to 12 regular season wins. That doesn't change the reality that success in Dallas is judged on postseason progress. Prescott admitted that success was ultimately judged by "winning the Super Bowl." The fact that the Cowboys couldn't get anywhere near that goal is why McCarthy's status as the head coach is in jeopardy.
The great irony is that it might be Prescott's on-field performance that ultimately dooms his head coach. His two interceptions against the Packers put the game out of reach in the first half. The pick-six was particularly damaging to the Cowboys as they got behind 27-0 against Green Bay in the second quarter.
Prescott's playoff performance does look like an outlier compared to his regular season play. McCarthy assumed play calling duties in the offseason and that helped Prescott lower his interception rate significantly. The highly-paid quarterback completed just under 70% of his passes this season which helped add to his offense's efficiency and explosiveness.
That regular season success did not translate to the playoffs though. Neither Prescott or McCarthy had a good game against the Packers when it mattered most. The head coach is much easier to get rid of than the franchise quarterback. That's why McCarthy's status as the head coach is in jeopardy despite the support of his most prominent player.