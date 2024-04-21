Dak Prescott's contract demands are music to Cowboys, Jerry Jones ears
Dak Prescott's latest contract comments could assuage concerns in the Dallas Cowboys fanbase.
The Dallas Cowboys' quiet offseason has the entire fanbase on edge. That is a good team — there's no doubt about it — but how long can Dallas remain good, not great? Another early postseason exit left major long-term question marks hanging over the franchise, and Jerry Jones has done very little to provide answers.
One can easily draw the line from Dallas' lack of free agent activity to their need to extend several key pieces, including CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. The great white whale, of course, is Dak Prescott. It's generally not hard for teams to justify extending the reigning MVP runner-up and one of the NFL's top QBs, but Dallas appears to have reservations about Prescott's future.
It's natural to develop skepticism after years of postseason failure, but by that same token, there isn't a better option out there. The Cowboys can't upgrade Prescott's position in the NFL Draft, nor will the Cowboys be able to find a suitable replacement in free agency. All the best quarterbacks are locked up on big-money deals by their forever teams. All of them except Dak.
Still, there is hope for the Cowboys. Jones is playing hardball, but Prescott's options are limited too, and there's time aplenty for Dallas to reach a number suitable to both sides. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Prescott conceded a bit of leverage to Jones and the Cowboys front office.
"I'm not trying to be the highest-paid, necessarily. I'll wait until negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation."
Dak Prescott doesn't need a historic contract from the Cowboys
It is, again, notable how little momentum there is toward a new deal. Negotiations haven't even started and Prescott is a free agent at season's end. There's a long time between now and next spring, of course, but Dallas is taking an unexpectedly circuitous and vague approach to determining their Pro Bowl quarterback's future.
Prescott's agent is probably isn't thrilled with his client's comments. Even if the sentiment is true, Prescott is handing free leverage to the Cowboys, who will no doubt try to make Prescott live up to his own words. The idea of QBs taking salary cuts to maintain financial flexibility for their team is nice in theory, but it almost never happens. Joe Burrow's historic contract in Cincinnati will probably push out one of his favorite targets. Patrick Mahomes has restructured his deal with Kansas City a dozen times it feels like, but he's still making an ungodly amount of money that puts serious strain on the Chiefs' finances.
The Cowboys are America's team. Jones talks a big game, and one has to believe he would be open to spending a bit of extra money to keep a competitive group together. Something has to change in the playoffs, but Prescott isn't that change. He was the Cowboys' best offensive player last season, comfortably, and he's still smack in the middle of his prime.
We cannot know what the future holds. Prescott has kept the door wide open for a potential new team if the Cowboys don't buck up and pay him his worth. Even if he doesn't want the biggest contract in NFL history, Prescott will demand a hefty chunk of cash, lest he depart for greener pastures. Somebody will pay Prescott.