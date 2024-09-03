Dak Prescott contract might be silver medalist among Cowboys’ concerns
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys' long-standing contractual standoff with quarterback Dak Prescott looms large, but at least he's under contract for the rapidly approaching NFL campaign.
Prescott has been vocal about letting the negotiation process play out and hasn't allowed it to dictate his offseason attendance. He's handled the situation like a consummate professional, allowing the Cowboys to shift their attention elsewhere, which has been necessary.
Aside from the ongoing matter between Dallas and Prescott, their chief problem may be acclimating to new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic ($) spoke with "dozens of sources around the NFL this summer" to gather info on "all 32 teams." Based on his reporting, coaches and executives around the league think Dallas' defense is a "more pressing issue" than the stalemate with Prescott:
"There’s a big change in scheme and personality as they’ve transitioned from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Mike Zimmer, and that group may take a step back — at least to start the season — as it adjusts."
Dak Prescott's contract might be the silver medalist to Cowboys defense among team's concerns
Dallas has unanswered questions about Prescott and the change in defensive philosophy. As Howe notes, head coach Mike McCarthy's long-term future with the franchise is also a topic of discussion. Combine all the factors, and the Cowboys are one of the "favorites" to regress, per a poll the insider conducted that will get unveiled soon.
Under Quinn, who served as Dallas' defensive shot-caller from 2021-23, the Cowboys had one of the best units in football. Last season, they were fifth in points (18.5) and yards (299.7) allowed per game. In other words, Zimmer has giant shoes to fill, regardless of how he plans to do it.
Nonetheless, Zimmer is no slouch. He's an experienced defensive mind, dating back to when he first entered the coaching ranks in 1979. His teams have typically fared well in stopping/limiting their opponents, including his first stint as the Cowboys coordinator from 2000-06.
However, not only must Zimmer help his players adapt, but he needs to navigate the absence of All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland. The standout secondary member will begin 2024 on the injured reserve because of a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.