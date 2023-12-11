Dak Prescott is running away with the NFL MVP race
Dak Prescott's dominant play led the Dallas Cowboys to their fifth consecutive victory, securing first place in the NFC East. Is he the MVP front-runner?
By James Nolan
The Dallas Cowboys have just won their fifth straight game with Sunday night's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott finished with 279 passing yards and two touchdowns, continuing his dominant play this season. His performance put the Cowboys in first place in the NFC East, and now fans are starting to believe in what could be to come.
Dallas fans think the team will win every season, so it is no surprise to see their optimism given the current circumstances — they have an MVP-level QB. Prescott has racked up 28 passing touchdowns, which puts him atop the NFL in that statistic. His 3,505 passing yards put him in the top five in the NFL.
Prescott’s numbers are insane through the first 13 games. It's not just the stats that make Prescott the favorite to win the MVP award. The Cowboys are firing on all cylinders right now, looking like the best team in the league. It's the 30-year-old QB who’s balled out the most for Dallas this season, and he looks ready for anything that's going to come his way.
In the past, Prescott has constantly gotten ridiculed for his performances in big games. With a win over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles though, everyone is starting to believe in the Cowboys QB.
Dallas has the number-one offense in the NFL this season, averaging 32.4 points per game. They have a top-five passing attack to go along with that. The Cowboys are 11th in rushing, which isn't great but also isn't bad. Take Prescott out of that offense, and they wouldn't be anywhere near the same.
Out of the four remaining games on the Cowboys schedule, they're facing three great teams. They have the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, and then the Detroit Lions. If Prescott continues his stellar play, the Cowboys could be able to overcome the tough stretch and finish off the season against the struggling Washington Commanders.
His battle to win the award will be a tight one. Tyreek Hill is having a historic season in Miami, and Christian McCaffrey is doing Christian McCaffrey things. On numerous sportsbooks across the country, Prescott is listed as the favorite to win MVP.
Throughout his entire career, Prescott has been labeled as a good quarterback, but not a great quarterback. If he can cap off this season with more high-level performances, then he will run away with the NFL MVP this season.