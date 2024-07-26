Dak Prescott puts Cowboys future in doubt, and we shouldn't blame him
By Lior Lampert
Roughly six months ago, Dallas Cowboys owner and lead executive Jerry Jones declared the organization would go "all in" on the upcoming NFL campaign. Since then, his actions suggest he has little clue what that expression actually means.
Amid Dallas' three best and most valuable players simultaneously seeking lucrative contract extensions, Jones has yet to resolve any negotiations. And it appears the inactivity is waning on one of the franchise icon's confidence levels that he'll finish his career with the Cowboys.
During a press conference from Dallas' training camp on Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott addressed the ongoing contractual stalemate. He stated his desire to stay in Dallas beyond 2024 (the final year of his current deal). However, the three-time Pro Bowler acknowledged the choice isn't entirely up to him.
But instead of being pessimistic about it, Prescott recognized that other notable signal-callers throughout league history have donned more than one uniform.
"I want to be here," Prescott said via CBS News Texas' Jett Beachum. "But when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams ... That's not something to fear. It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision."
Based on current and past events between Prescott and the Cowboys, it's hard to condemn him for feeling this way.
Dak Prescott puts Cowboys future in doubt, and we shouldn't blame him
Prescott and Dallas had a well-documented saga the last time they tried discussing a new deal. The former played on the franchise tag in 2020, though the two sides ultimately agreed on a deal -- approximately 12 months later. Nonetheless, the soon-to-be 31-year-old gunslinger knows from experience that his time with the Cowboys could be in jeopardy.
Regardless, Prescott has a point. We've seen high-profile quarterbacks change locations countless times. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and even more recently, Aaron Rodgers moved around during their time as pros. As talented as the 2016 fourth-round pick is, he's no exception to the norm.
While it'd be special for Prescott to hang up the cleats after only representing Dallas, that's a rarity in football (or any sport). So, we can't fault Prescott for pondering about life after the Cowboys.