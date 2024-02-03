Dak Prescott read the room horrendously with Cowboys fans in latest social media post
Turning off the comments is weak, man.
Dak Prescott was surely trying to motivate himself for the future when he tweeted a poster of Super Bowl LVIII. That or he was paid by the NFL to do it. Either way, it backfired big time.
Prescott has been in the league for eight seasons. He's still awaiting an NFC Championship Game appearance, let alone one in the Super Bowl. The pressure to take the Dallas Cowboys to the promised land is immense and questions about whether Prescott can get it done loom large.
To be honest, the tweet doesn't help ease those questions.
NFL Twitter destroyed Dak Prescott for Super Bowl post
Instead of looking like a quarterback focused on lofty goals, Prescott looked soft when he got roasted for the post and then turned off comments on the tweet.
But turning off replies doesn't stop people from quote tweeting. Some Cowboys fans weren't impressed.
Prescott led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 36 in 2023, picking up his third Pro Bowl nod along the way. He's a finalist for the AP NFL MVP Award.
The argument about whether he's a good quarterback is silly. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. But he's not the best and that's the problem.
But being one of the top quarterbacks in the regular season will only take you so far. Fans judge QBs by their victories and Prescott doesn't have enough of those in the postseason. He's 2-5 in playoff games. His most recent loss to the Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round hasn't done his legacy any favors.
So maybe now is not the time to even bring up the Super Bowl. Everyone in Dallas is keenly aware they're not playing in it. Dak would have been better off making that poster the background on his phone. Tweeting accomplished worse than nothing.