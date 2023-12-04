Dak Prescott stats over hot streak provide MVP forecast
Dak Prescott has ascended to MVP heights with his performance over the last six weeks.
Leave it to Dak Prescott to win MVP after everybody jumped off the bandwagon.
The 2022 season was a roller coaster of the most unpleasant variety for Prescott, as he battled various injuries and tossed a league-worst 15 interceptions despite missing five games. The Dallas Cowboys still managed a postseason push, but there was serious concern about Prescott's future as the franchise QB.
Such concern reached a boiling point when Jerry Jones threw caution to the wind and traded for former No. 3 pick Trey Lance in the offseason. Many viewed the Lance trade as a signal that Dallas might not empty the Brink's truck for Prescott's next contract.
Prescott is eligible to hit free agency in a few months, but there's little reason to believe the Cowboys will let that happen. The 2023 season has been a complete superstar turn for Prescott, as he has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,234 yards, 26 touchdowns (most in the NFL), and only six interceptions across 12 weeks of action.
The Cowboys are 9-3 with a legitimate path to first place in the NFC East following the Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday afternoon loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas' offense ranks fifth in total yards per game. Third in passing yards.
Not only is Prescott back. He's better than ever, and he might win MVP.
One stat paints Prescott as the undeniable favorite for the award.
Prescott is the ninth QB in NFL history with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions in a six-game span. Six of the last eight won MVP. That is quite the strong indicator of the rarefied air Prescott currently occupies.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott emerges as clear favorite to win NFL MVP award
There are five weeks of football left on the schedule. Dallas faces a difficult upcoming slate, with the first-place Eagles in Week 14, followed by Buffalo, Miami, and Detroit before a softball against Washington to finish the campaign in Week 17.
If Prescott wants to lock up the award, he has quite the opportunity on the horizon. His primary competition at the moment is Jalen Hurts, whose case took a major hit with the Eagles' loss on Sunday. Another potential candidate? Tua Tagovailoa.
Head-to-head victories against arguably his stiffest competition would certainly put Prescott in a favorable position. Of course, if the Cowboys stumble down the stretch, that could put Prescott in the danger zone. He has a meaningful statistical advantage over Hurts, but the Eagles have been the best team in football front to back. If Philly beats Dallas a second time and claims first place in the division, Prescott will have a much harder time making his case to voters.
Regardless of how the season finishes, Prescott deserves commendation for his performance to date. The Cowboys' offense has been a complete buzzsaw. His chemistry with CeeDee Lamb stands out in the NFL landscape, despite several productive QB-WR pairings. Lamb has gone for over 100 yards in five of the last seven games. His success is obviously directly correlated to Prescott's bold, efficient playmaking in the pocket.
The Cowboys might have the MVP on their hands. The question is, can Prescott and company deliver once the postseason arrives? That has long been the hangup when discussing Prescott's legacy. Another strong regular season is gravy, but he won't have the reputation of a great until the Cowboys make a deep run.