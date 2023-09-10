Is Dak Prescott a wimp? 11-hour tattoo sedation, explained
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needed an 11-hour sedation for his latest leg tattoo. Fans thought that was borderline hilarious.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had plenty to say about his new leg tattoo prior to the start of the regular season. Prescott, who is now the proud owner of what can only be described as a leg tattoo sleeve, needed to be sedated for 11 hours in the process.
“People are gonna think it’s crazy and,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of theStar-Telegram. “I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.”
Jerry Jones claims that he doesn't believe Prescott was actually out for over 10 hours, nor did he have any idea of the tattoo in the first place.
“I certainly didn’t know he was under for 10 hours,” Jones said. “Just so you’re clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don’t have a tattoo.”
Ah, communication. The constant weakness of this Dallas team.
Dak's explanation for needing 11 hours to complete the tattoo is simple -- he wanted perfection, but preferred not to put his body at risk at the same time. To ensure both this close to the football season, Prescott was sedated for a longer-than-usual time.
Dak's mother passed away from colon cancer in 2013. On what would have been her 62nd birthday, Prescott and his brother got matching tattoos to honor her. While the tattoo may look a little goofy at first, it's the thought the counts for Dak and his family.
11-hour tattoo sedation is not common, and only necessary in extreme cases. For Prescott, it was merely to make sure the artist had ample time to get this right.