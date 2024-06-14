Dak Prescott could truly torture Cowboys if Jerry Jones forces QB out
By Lior Lampert
After seeing Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence receive a record-tying contract extension on Thursday, Dak Prescott must be beside himself.
Prescott is entering the final year of his current deal with the Dallas Cowboys. In 2023, he led the NFL in touchdowns (36) and completions (410) en route to guiding the franchise to a third consecutive 12-win season. Still, his long-term status with the team remains unresolved. To add insult to injury, several signal-callers around the league have gotten massive paydays this offseason.
What's the hold-up?
While reports have indicated the Cowboys are "all-in" on Prescott, Dallas has had a strange way of showing it. Nonetheless, actions (and money) speak louder than words. And if team owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones won't cough up the funds to retain the three-time Pro Bowler, someone else will. But who?
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton listed five teams that should pursue Prescott as a free agent in 2025 if negotiations between him and the Cowboys stall. Perhaps the most shocking, albeit noteworthy, option mentioned was an NFC East rival -- the New York Giants. Could we see the Dallas gunslinger take his talents to the Big Apple and twist the hypothetical knife deeper into Jones' back?
Dak Prescott could torture the Cowboys by signing with the Giants if Jerry Jones forces the QB out
Moton mentions how the Giants have a potential out from current quarterback Daniel Jones' contract despite signing him a four-year, $160 million pact last offseason. If New York wants to part ways with their 2019 first-round pick, they can designate him as a post-June 1 cut in a cap-saving move. Based on his struggles and injury history in recent years, this feels like a possible outcome, if not likely. Could Prescott see that as an opportunity to simultaneously secure his finances and torturously exact his revenge on Jones and the Cowboys?
Prescott skipping town to join a divisional foe wouldn't mark the first time we've seen a situation like this play out. As Moton points out, the Giants were on the wrong end of this experience as recently as this offseason. New York lost running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Saquon Barkley left New York for a division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles," Moton said. "Prescott can do the same, signing with Big Blue to stick it to the Cowboys."
Cowboys fans may never forgive Jones if he lets Prescott fall into the lap of the Giants.