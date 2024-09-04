Ranking the 2024 Dallas Cowboys matchups from sure wins to nightmare scenarios
By Criss Partee
The NFL is back and we’re looking at the Dallas Cowboys schedule and ranking their games from what seems like a sure win to those nightmarish scenarios and everything in between. Dallas enters the 2024 campaign with the 12th toughest schedule in the league.
While they’ve got a few that should be "automatic" wins scheduled, the Cowboys also have a few games that could end up haunting them and the fan base like Freddy Krueger.
What should be sure wins for the Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants (Week 4 & 13): This one should explain itself as the Giants were a mess last season and lost their best offensive player (Saquon Barkley) to the Eagles. Dallas swept this series last season, beating New York 89-17 in two games. Mind you, in the first game which was Week 1, the Cowboys blew out the Giants 40-0. And Daniel Jones is still under center for the G-Men so Dallas’ defense will be licking its chops.
New Orleans Saints (Week 2): Representing what is arguably the worst division in the NFL (NFC South), the Saints march into Big D for a Week 2 matchup in which they’ll no doubt be the underdog. New Orleans finished 9-8 last season barely missing the playoffs as Tampa Bay won the division crown. Sure, Derek Carr is capable of his moments along with Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, but Dallas should be able to match New Orleans at every turn. There isn’t any good reason the Cowboys should lose this game.
Washington Commanders (Week 12 & 18): No matter how good everyone thinks Jayden Daniels will be in the future, it won’t matter this year against the Cowboys. Yes, these are division rivals, but Dallas has the advantage at most skilled positions. That doesn’t mean the games can’t be close, but these are matchups the Cowboys need to win because they are supposed to. That’s what real championship contenders do. Dallas also knows the ins and outs of Dan Quinn's defensive game plan which can only be an advantage.
Carolina Panthers (Week 15): The Panthers have a long way to go before even being ready to compete in the NFC South, let alone beat one of the better teams in the conference. While we did see the Cowboys drop a game to the Arizona Cardinals last season, no one could have predicted that. The bar isn’t high in Carolina having won two games in 2023 so this game against Dallas will be another disappointment.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 16): Tampa Bay was one of the surprise teams in the league last year, making the postseason after Tom Brady retired. Not many believed in Baker Mayfield, but he proved everyone wrong going 9-8 while winning the NFC South title. If this is one of those magical Mayfield performances, then anything is possible but looking at it purely from matchups this is a game the Cowboys should win easily at home. Tampa gave up only 19.1 ppg last season but Dallas has an even better defense, a dynamic offense and plays this game at home.
Pick ‘em games
Cleveland Browns (Week 1): Cleveland is in rough shape missing Nick Chubb and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. No one is sure about Deshaun Watson and what he’s got left but even with that, because it’s Week 1 on the road there’s always that possibility Dallas could fumble this one. The Browns were the No. 1 defense in total yards last season. Dallas probably wins but it really could go either way.
Philadelphia Eagles (Week 10 & 17): These rivals won’t see each other until November so we should know who these teams are by that time. Predicting a sweep for either side is always tough because you just never know what’s going to happen when the Cowboys and Eagles get together. Surprisingly, neither game is scheduled for prime time but there’s always the possibility of flexing late in the season.
Atlanta Falcons (Week 9): Ultimately the Cowboys should be the better team on paper, but that isn’t where games are won. We said the same thing about the Cowboys and Cardinals last year, before Arizona beat them, 28-16. That was a road game for Dallas and so is their matchup with Atlanta. The Falcons have a legit QB now in Kirk Cousins (at least in the regular season) and this has the potential to be the Cardinals game all over again.
Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 5): It’s hard to gauge the Steelers other than you know the defense is going to show up. Russell Wilson is running the offense now, but nobody really knows what to expect out of him. They’ve got George Pickens out wide with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, but all things considered, Dallas should win this game. However, it’s hard to automatically count out a team coached by a guy (Mike Tomlin) who’s never experienced a losing campaign.
Potential nightmare scenarios
San Francisco 49ers (Week 8): This one is a no-brainer as the 49ers have had the Cowboys’ number lately. They’ve eliminated Dallas in two of the last three postseasons. San Francisco also put a beating on Dallas in Week 5 last season, 42-10. When it comes down to it the Niners are too physical and Kyle Shanahan tends to out coach Mike McCarthy.
'Houston Texans (Week 11): Houston is coming and it’s only a matter of time before Dallas' in-state rival is viewed as a top-five team in the NFL. DeMeco Ryans defense, coupled with an offense that found itself last season led by rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. Ryans was a physical player in his day and he’s building this team in his image. It’s not a given but this game has the potential as one that could get away from McCarthy’s boys.
Baltimore Ravens (Week 3): Like the Niners, the Ravens bring a level of physicality the Cowboys usually struggle with. Baltimore was so strong last year that they went to San Francisco and put a butt-whooping on the Niners, 33-19. Don’t be surprised if a similar fate awaits Dallas.
Detroit Lions (Week 6): This could be one of those shootouts we love so much in the NFL. Dallas beat Detroit last season on a bogus call late in the game that cost the Lions a victory late in the year. The Lions match up well with the Cowboys and when you have two quarterbacks together who like to sling it, this could easily end up being an instant classic. If refs don’t get involved too much the Lions might exact their revenge.
Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14): Cincinnati is one of those teams you want to catch early in the year. They are a team that tends to start slow and get better as the season progresses, especially if Joe Burrow is on the field. We expect the Cowboys to be in a battle for the division and potentially the No.1 seed in the NFC by this stage. The Bengals play in the toughest division in the NFL (AFC North) and will likely be in the midst of battle as well. It’s hard to go against Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in that situation.