Dallas Cowboys news: Micah and DeMarcus lash out, Dak's frustration, Jerry Jones with more excuses
- Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence challenged their team's effort
- Everyone is frustrated with Dak Prescott right now
- Jerry Jones says he doesn't regret not signing Derrick Henry
By Criss Partee
For the second consecutive week, there isn’t a lot of positive news coming out of Dallas with these Cowboys. A 28-25 slashing that plays much closer on paper than in reality is what Dallas must bounce back from quickly.
The Cowboys are featured in primetime in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football against division rival New York Giants who are coming off their first win of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Dallas looks to overcome inner turmoil and fan backlash after two bad games.
Cowboys news: Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence call out team
Sunday's loss to the Ravens hit everyone hard in Dallas and star linebacker Micah Parsons took exception to his team's effort, calling everyone out after the game. You could cut the tension with a knife on the Cowboys sideline as Parsons and fellow pass rusher, Demarcus Lawrence got into a heated confrontation during the game.
“It’s definitely frustration,” Parsons said. “D-Law has always been a big brother to me. We’re losing. It was something simple. We didn’t mess up. We came off a three-and-out. It’s the simple fact like: First to be the best, our best players always have to do the right things, right? Coach is like, ‘Go make a play.’ I said, ‘Coach I’m playing within the framework of the defense. I need to get these guys behind me to trust me first.’’
Lawrence also followed suit after the loss calling out the defense comparing their level of play to “little league football.” When one of the team leaders speaks in such a manner everyone involved should be listening.
“We’ve got the guys to do it, so that ain’t the problem. It’s just all about fucking doing it. We’ll get it done. Once we get out of playing little league football and get back to playing pro football, we’ll be alright,” Lawrence said.
Fans call out Dak Prescott
After another game of playing from behind in a losing effort, fans are taking out their frustrations on one Dak Prescott. While Prescott’s final stat line wasn’t bad against the Ravens, anyone who watched the game knows it came primarily during what some would call “garbage” time. Skip Bayless even took to social media to bash his quarterback for being the “master of garbage yards.”
As Prescott and his teammates made their way through the tunnel back to the locker room following the game, he muttered the words, “Jump off if you want. As if to say, go ahead, but don’t come back when we turn this ship around. Dak is clearly frustrated just like Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and everyone else including Cowboys fans. Aside from Prescott not producing under pressure, Dallas’ running game has been nothing short of nonexistent.
“I think the biggest thing is, obviously people want to point out, I’ll go right to it, our running game. But when you get behind like we’ve gotten the last few games, it’s hard to really evaluate our running game when you’re down two-plus scores most of the game,” Stephen Jones said. “Obviously you get into a mode where you’re having to hurry up and throw the ball. You don’t really get to evaluate what you have.”
Jerry Jones has no regrets after not signing Derrick Henry during offseason
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been one to mince words. Although sometimes he can be a little too honest. During the offseason rumors were flying rampant about Derrick Henry joining Jones’ team once it was known that he wouldn’t be returning to the Tennessee Titans.
As free agency came and went there wasn’t even a meeting between the two sides and Henry eventually landed in Baltimore. Reports were that Henry welcomed the idea of wearing the star so he may have been extra motivated heading into Sunday’s game where he trampled Dallas’ defense for 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Afterward, Jones spoke with the media and revealed his true feelings about not signing or even making an attempt to get Henry in the building.
"I like our personnel," Jones said. "We couldn't afford Derrick Henry."
If you’re a fan of Jones’ team this is not something you want to hear following a loss. The way teams fenagle the salary cap each year there should be very few excuses for not getting a player you want, especially in Dallas. Although, knowing he’d need to extend Prescott, Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, could be viewed as valid reasoning on Jones’ part. But to say you can’t “afford” to sign Henry only sounds like an excuse to fans.