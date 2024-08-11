Latest Dallas Cowboys trade has Mike Zimmer’s fingerprints all over it
A few eyebrows around the NFL were raised when the Cowboys and Vikings elected to swap Andrew Booth for Nashon Wright this week. Challenge trades of this sort aren't exactly commonplace. Closer examination of this particular trade makes it clear that Mike Zimmer's presence in Dallas had a lot to do with the unusual transaction.
The idea that the former Vikings head coach would want to bring in a familiar face is not groundbreaking. Minnesota spent a second-round pick on Booth's services back in 2022 when Zimmer was at the helm. It's clear the defensive coach believes he has what it takes to be an effective starter.
Zimmer does not appear to have the same confidence in Wright's game. Recent video has emerged of the Cowboys' defensive coordinator working to correct his former cornerback's footwork after giving up a touchdown in training camp. It now seems like that criticism might have played a role in the organization's choice to flip Wright for Booth the following week.
No matter what, Booth still faces an uphill climb to secure meaningful playing time in Dallas. He's currently listed on the third team behind Trevon Diggs and Eric Scott at one outside cornerback spot. Even fifth-round draft choice Caelan Carson is running ahead of him on the depth chart on the opposite side of the field.
Zimmer's confidence in Booth's talent might allow him to move up the depth chart quickly. He has the requisite combination of size and speed to compete with top-flight wideouts on the outside. Booth didn't play a ton of football in Minnesota so a new opportunity under the coach who originally signed off on drafting him could do wonders to kick-start his career.
Ultimately, the Wright-Booth swap is unlikely to have a major impact on either the Cowboys or Vikings this season. It's a trade of two reserve cornerbacks who didn't appear to have a bright future with their previous organizations.
Zimmer's trust in Booth explains the deal and gives the former Clemson standout a chance to revive his career.