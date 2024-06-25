Dallas Goedert believes he'll thrive in ex-Cowboy Kellen Moore's offense
By Jake Beckman
One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ biggest issues in 2023 is that Nick Sirianni didn’t try to add anything schematically to his 2022 offense. Instead, he was content with doing what they did in 2022, but trying to do it better.
Turns out, that’s a bad idea. If you have the most explosive offense in the NFL one season, every other team in the NFL will study that offense to see what they can take from it and find out how to stop it, and that’s exactly what happened.
At the end of the season press conference, Sirianni said what everyone had been saying during their historic collapse when he called the offense “stale” about 400 times in 30 minutes.
The Eagles changed things up in a big way when they hired Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator. It’s an offense that will look entirely different from what The Birds showed last year and one player that should be (and is) happy about that, is Dallas Goedert, the 29-year-old tight end.
Dallas Goedert is happy with his potential in Kellen Moore's offense
One thing that sets Goedert apart as a threat in the passing game is his ability to create yards after catch. YAC-wise, the 2023 season was his worst season as a starter in the NFL. In 2021 and 2022, he averaged 6.9 and 7.6 YAC per reception. In 2023, that number plummeted down to just 5.4.
You could argue that the 2023 Eagles offense had an anaphylactic reaction to using motion, which is easily confirmed by their ranking last in the NFL for motion rate (10.9%). Do you know a good (and fairly easy) way to get a player in a position where they can get in space to get YAC? Motion.
Kellen Moore’s offense offers motion. He was the OC for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and his offense ranked No. 8 in the NFL for motion rate (25.9%). Even if the 2024 Eagles motion half as much as the Chargers did in 2023, it will be more than what the Eagles did in 2023.
Motion, even in the broadest terms, will help Dallas Goedert’s production and he’s happy about that.
“I feel like it’ll play in favor of the tight end," Goedert told the Philadelphia Inquirer, "the quick game a little bit, getting back to the pivots, the sticks that I caught earlier in my career that went away a little bit. I’m really excited for how he uses the tight end and how he feels like they can be a big part of the offense and help win games.”
It sounds like Dallas Goedert will get his fair share of "Mojo Moments" in 2024, which should be expected given Moore’s history with the Dallas Cowboys and his usage of tight ends.
Under Moore, the 2019 Cowboys’ tight ends had a combined 94 receptions for 894 yards, 2020 they had 74 receptions for 725 yards, 2021 they had 89 receptions for 904 yards, and in 2022 they had 76 receptions for 751 yards.
Dallas Goedert will get the ball, and with this scheme and his skillset, he has the opportunity to re-enter his YAC-machine era.