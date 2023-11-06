Dallas Goedert injury update dampens Eagles celebrations for win over Cowboys
The Eagles beat one Dallas and lost one Dallas in Week 9, as TE Dallas Goedert is injured.
By Kristen Wong
The Philadelphia Eagles received unfortunate news surrounding tight end Dallas Goedert after Week 9's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goedert is believed to have suffered a fracture in his forearm during the game; he will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
NFL's Ian Rapoport followed up with an update on Monday morning and said Goedert's injury may require a surgical procedure. If so, the star tight end is expected to have surgery "as soon as today". His current recovery timeline is estimated to be around four weeks, making him an injured reserve candidate.
In the third quarter of the 28-23 victory, Goedert caught a pass and ran down the sidelines for a 28-yard gain. Cowboys' Markquese Bell grabbed Goedert's arm when tackling him, and Goedert appeared to fall on his arm at the end of the play.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert suffered forearm fracture in Week 9 win
Goedert was slow to get up and went into the locker room shortly after. He had three catches for 50 yards at the time.
In Goedert's absence on Sunday, Jack Stoll absorbed most of the tight end snaps. Albert Okwuegbunam, who the Eagles traded for this past summer, made his Philly debut.
Moving forward, the Eagles may lean on both Stoll and Okwuegbunam to fill in for Goedert while he recovers from his fracture. It's a bitter loss that leaves a bad taste in Philly's mouth even after a statement win over their NFC East rivals over the weekend.
The sole silver lining is that Goedert's injury doesn't seem to be season-ending, and he could return in time for a late push for top playoff seeding and a future Super Bowl run. In the meantime, the Eagles' offense will have to make do.