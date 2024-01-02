3 trades Dallas Mavericks need to make after missing on OG Anunoby
The Dallas Mavericks whiffed on the OG Anunoby trade front. Here is where Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison, and the front office can look next.
2. Mavericks can buy low with Jonathan Isaac trade
Since his return, Jonathan Isaac has been lightly used as part of the Orlando Magic second unit. He's averaging 13.6 minutes per game this season. Dallas would, in turn, be parting with Grant Williams, who is averaging 28.4 minutes on the front end of his shiny new four-year contract. Seth Curry makes the salaries work.
On the surface, this is a strange decision from Dallas. Williams opened the season as a starter and he was paid accordingly. His numbers, on the surface, are fine — 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds on .417/381/.649 splits. Williams has been in a slump lately, however, and his defense isn't up to par. Williams made his bones at Tennessee (then in Boston) by showcasing unique toughness and a high basketball I.Q., which traditionally translated to a positive impact on defense. That has not been the case in Dallas.
It's still early. The man has 31 games under his belt in Mavs blue. He should probably get a longer leash from the fanbase. That said, Dallas has the opportunity to get off of Williams' four-year deal for Isaac's two-year deal. And, despite the disparity in playing time, Isaac has been the better player. He's one of the most impactful per-minute defenders in the NBA. He averages 1.2 blocks per game (again, in 13.6 minutes) and the defensive metrics pop (3.3 defensive box plus-minus). Isaac's size, mobility, and help-side instincts are off the charts. Lest we forget, the former No. 6 pick was once on the DPOY trajectory for knee injuries sidelined him for over two years.
Orlando could look past Williams' recent struggles to see a more suitable offensive fit in the Magic's current lineup. The Magic are uniquely deep across the board, but 3-point shooting remains an issue. Williams is a much better shooter than Isaac, not to mention Curry's innate gifts in that department. Dallas would need to weigh the injury risks with Isaac — he might not be durable in a high-minutes role like Williams — but his defense, combined with respectable enough shooting, could take Dallas to the next level. Especially if he arrives in tandem with the aforementioned Alex Caruso.