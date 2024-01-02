3 trades Dallas Mavericks need to make after missing on OG Anunoby
The Dallas Mavericks whiffed on the OG Anunoby trade front. Here is where Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison, and the front office can look next.
1. Mavericks can go star-hunting with Pascal Siakam trade
The Pascal Siakam trade market is expected to heat up following the OG Anunoby deal. As it should. Siakam doesn't get enough credit. As a second or third-fiddle, he could easily mean the difference between regular season success and title contention. At 29 years old, he is still smack in the middle of his prime. Dallas should be at the front of the line of teams interested in the two-time All-NBA forward.
A minor complicating factor is Siakam's contract. He's in the final year of his deal and he appears unwilling to negotiate an extension. He wants to hit the free agent market and maximize his control over the situation, per Marc Stein. That's his right, but it could scare teams off. That said, Dallas took a similar risk with Kyrie Irving last season and it paid off. The Mavs would automatically gain the upper-hand in convincing Siakam to stick around, especially if the wins pile up. Siakam, in theory, would be right at home attacking off of passes from Doncic and Irving.
Siakam's speed and coordination at 6-foot-9 is special. Special. His spin move has been the butt of jokes in the past, but few bigs can explode down the lane and pirouette through traffic as fluidly as Siakam. He's in total control of the gear box. In recent years, he has learned to exploit his gravity as a driver to create for others. His playmaking would take a back seat in Dallas — such is the nature of playing with Doncic and Irving — but Siakam is a deadly secondary option attacking off the catch and pressuring the rim. He would settle into a comfortable role in Dallas.
Jason Kidd would presumably deploy Siakam as the starting power forward next to Lively, but there's also opportunity for Siakam to absord backup center minutes and excise the likes of Dwight Powell from the rotation. Siakam's positional versatility tends to get underrated, and he's a plus defender, in keeping with the theme of these trades.
For Toronto, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Richaun Holmes are both tradeable contracts. It's clear Masai Ujiri wants to keep the Raptors semi-respectable on the court. Hardaway has been one of the best bench scorers in the NBA this season and his 3-point volume would pair nicely with Scottie Barnes. The Raptors also get a future pick and a potentially valuable pick swap, as well as a moldable young wing in Olivier Maxence-Prosper.