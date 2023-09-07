Is Dalvin Cook playing this week? Breece Hall? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Bills vs Jets
The Jets new-look offensive attack looks to be a full-go in a Week 1 rivalry game against the Buffalo Bills.
By Josh Wilson
Last year, the New York Jets leading passer was Zach Wilson, its leading rusher Breece Hall. This year, while Hall remains a strong figure in the offense and Wilson is the QB2, the offense is headlined by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook.
Quite the change in just a year's time after the Jets acquired the veteran QB and running back via a trade and signing, respectively.
Coming into the year, there were question marks about firstly, where Cook would play since he lingered as a free agent for some time, and when he would debut after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
Meanwhile, Breece Hall is nursing a knee injury.
The AFC East is one of the toughest divisions in football, and the Jets schedule starts with a Monday Night matchup where they can easily prove their offseason moves were worth it. At home, they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Here's what we know about the running backs and their availability for Week 1.
Dalvin Cook injury update before Week 1 game
Dalvin Cook, off his shoulder surgery, is a full go for Week 1 against the Bills according to Jeremy Fowler.
He will have no limitations, and depending on the status of Hall's injury, it could mean he gets the bulk of the carries in Week 1.
Breece Hall injury update before Week 1 game
Breece Hall's injury is more receent than Cook's shoulder recovery, so it's a little more front of mind for Jets fans. He had a planned rest day earlier this week at practice, but head coach Robert Saleh said he plans for him, along with Cook, to play.
Clearly, the level of usage is worth watching in Game 1. It may not be indicative of the amount of snaps the Jets give their RBs in future games since both of them are in a tenuous spot with injury recovery.
Aaron Rodgers and passing game might have to step up amid Jets RB injuries
Given the running back soreness, the Jets might need to ask Aaron Rodgers and his receivers to do more in Week 1 than they hope they'll have to in future weeks. That'll put Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde (questionable) and Christian Benford in the light as the Bills backs looking to stop the Jets pass attack.