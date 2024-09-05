Damar Hamlin is actually making his comeback with Bills this season
The Damar Hamlin story is the kind of story that Hollywood movies are made about. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if there were multiple documentaries and movies that come out of the incredible story of triumph and heart that has been his NFL career.
Two seasons ago, Hamlin experienced an on-field medical emergency that left the NFL world frozen in shock. There are times when the cart comes onto the field and you know an injury is serious. It's like a step up in intensity when the ambulance is brought onto the field.
The ambulance was brought onto the field for Hamlin, but that wasn't even what caused the world to stand still. It was the moment that Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington began administering CPR in order to save Hamlin's life that caused the NFL world to come to a halt. The situation was no longer about an injury that could cost the young man the game or his season. It was a fight for his life.
Hamlin would survive and make a return to the field in 2023. But many were speculative as to whether he had earned this spot on the roster or if the Bills were doing it as a courtesy for all that the young man had been through.
2024 is a completely different story.
Damar Hamlin set to make an impact two seasons after on-field medical emergency
Hamlin had little to no impact on the on-field production for the 2023 Buffalo Bills. But less than two years after he suffered a near-death experience on the field, Hamlin will start at safety for the Bills in their Week 1 matchup.
Hamlin was robbed of the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. The award was given to Joe Flacco, who was coming back from not being good enough to make an NFL roster. Hamlin was returning from a near-death experience that should have caused an end to his playing career.
But the story isn't going to end with Hamlin being content as a reserve for the Bills. Hamlin has continued to completely defy all the odds in ways that many didn't think were even possible.
All of the rumors and speculation that Hamlin was just on the roster because of his story should be put to bed. This young man has earned his spot in the league, on his team and now in the starting lineup.
Like I said, this is the type of story that Hollywood movies are made from. The Damar Hamlin story is absolutely incredible and I don't think Hamlin is even close to finished with writing it yet.