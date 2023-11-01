Fresh start, bigger heart: Damar Hamlin is in his healing era
The inspirational story of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is writing itself.
By Kristen Wong
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is just like you or me. He loves to go sightseeing in new cities, is a big music fan (Rod Wave is his jam), and can't stand the summer heat.
But he's also one of the most unique players in the NFL because of what happened to him in January of 2023 in a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The nation watched in mingled shock and horror as Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, surrounded by the Bills' medical staff who were administering CPR. Hamlin's heartbeat was revived and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Sunday's Bills-Bengals matchup isn't an exact anniversary of that game, but there are quite a few similarities; namely, it's a primetime fixture against Cincy at Paul Brown Stadium. This week, Hamlin is going into the game the same way he's gone through his recovery: With a fearless and never-say-die attitude.
Hamlin recently spoke with Sterling Holmes from FanSided's Stacking the Box podcast and offered a glimpse into his mindset ahead of Week 9.
Hamlin said of his current goals for the season, "This year is so unique that I don't have any expectations on anything at all. I'm just happy to be able to be doing what I love at the highest level, to go through something like that and still be able to compete, to be a part of that one percent that they like to call us. It's a blessing."
Hamlin added, "I'm preparing for the long haul because I truly feel like the sky is the limit and my story is still being written. It is nowhere near close to finished at all."
Damar Hamlin speaks out on his recovery journey ahead of Bills-Bengals SNF matchup
The Bills plucked Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and after a developmental rookie campaign, he blossomed into a reliable starter last season, accumulating 91 tackles in 15 games.
This year, Hamlin has only played on special teams but feels ready for whatever challenges or opportunities come his way. Getting here wasn't easy, and Hamlin revealed he stepped away from the game a little bit during his recovery process and "spent so much of the early year healing."
At the same time, he echoed the cliché words of that one Kelly Clarkson song and noted that the adversity only made him stronger.
"I'm super thrilled of where I'm at in my process and, you know, I got a long way to go on that healing journey as well. We grow through what we go through, that's been like my motto my entire life."
In a day and age where young athletes look up to and try to emulate the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry, Damar Hamlin deserves a spot up there on the pedestal for blazing his own defiant, underdog path into professional sports.
Hamlin came straight out of Pittsburgh, was drafted low, worked hard to earn his teammates' and coaches' trust and respect, and had to overcome unforeseen monumental obstacles -- that's the kind of player the next generation of athletes should strive to become. The kind that has a good character, not just a good arm.
Thrust into the spotlight following his miraculous recovery, Hamlin harbors a rather simple wish for the future that has nothing to do with interceptions or fumbles recovered or any football statistic.
Hamlin said, "Now, with more on my plate, I just want to stand in a positive role model space. Social media is a big thing and there aren't too many people out here showing people a different way of doing things. So, you know, I'm standing in that space and I'm blessed to be here for sure."
In the game of life, Hamlin beat the odds. Call it luck or call it sheer determination, but he's here, and he's still fighting.
You can watch the full interview with Hamlin here.
Abbott is launching its HeartMates program, alongside ambassador Damar Hamlin. Heartmates is a program that creates a community for people impacted by cardiovascular conditions as well as a platform for education on what people need to know for their own heart health. The program celebrates the power of teamwork and bravery in those chasing their own heart-related comeback stories as well as the heroes providing care and support to help people make their comebacks.