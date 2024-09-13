Damar Hamlin sends heartfelt message to Tua Tagovailoa after QB suffers concussion
By Kinnu Singh
With the Miami Dolphins trailing the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scrambled to convert a fourth-and-4 from Buffalo’s 13-yard line. Tagovailoa gained 7 yards to keep the drive alive, but he made the ill-fated decision to not to slide at the end of the play.
Tagovailoa collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin and exited the game with a concussion.
After missing multiple games in each of his first three seasons, Tagovailoa didn’t miss a single game in 2023 and earned a four-year, $212.4 million contract this offseason.
Just two games into the season, his status as Miami’s franchise quarterback is in doubt. Tagovailoa has now suffered three documented concussions in the past two years, and concerns for his well-being could put his playing career in jeopardy.
Damar Hamlin shared a message for Tagovailoa after injury
Hamlin, who made the tackle on Tagovailoa’s scramble, shared some kind words for Dolphins quarterback on social media.
“My love and prayers with [Tagovailoa] fasho.. Sending you strength and healing for a speedy recovery,” Hamlin posted. “Much love broski.”
Hamlin was asked about the play during his postgame press conference, per The Athletic.
“I was just trying to make a routine tackle, trying to get them off the field on fourth down,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin knows the dangers of the sport all too well. Less than two years ago, he suffered cardiac arrest after making a similar routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and a medically induced coma after he collapsed on the field.
It was later discovered that the cardiac arrest was triggered by commotio cordis, a condition where a blunt force to the chest disrupts the heart rhythm at a critical instant during the cycle of the heartbeat. The condition has a 97 percent fatality rate if it’s not treated within three minutes.
Tagovailoa lowered his head and initiated contact, colliding with Hamlin’s chest. This time, it was the offensive player who was unable to immediately get up after the play.
Like Hamlin, Tagovailoa will have to seriously consider his health and future in the coming weeks. If he ultimately decides to step away from the game, it would be hard to blame him. The risk of further head trauma could result in life-altering consequences long after his playing