Damar Hamlin spends emotional moment at midfield in Cincinnati stadium return
Bills' Damar Hamlin returned to the stadium where his tragic accident occurred.
By Kristen Wong
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was a healthy inactive for Week 9's game against the Bengals, but he still returned to Paycor Stadium and took in an emotional moment.
Hamlin was seen walking on the field hours after the Bills' 24-18 loss. He stopped to kneel at the midfield logo, squatting by himself and soaking in all the emotions from his tragic accident ten months ago.
In January of the 2022 season, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be revived by CPR by the Bills' medical staff on the field.
His story tells the miraculous journey of a football player who overcame all odds to be where he is today: alive, healthy, and part of a talented Bills squad.
Since returning from his scary incident, Hamlin has only played one game this season. He serves in a backup safety position for the Bills' defense and will likely continue to occupy a depth role for the rest of the year.
It's uplifting to see Hamlin back on the field, even if he was declared inactive on Sunday. Hopefully, he was able to find some closure after that game. Hamlin has spent much of his time since the injury giving back, specifically through his Chasing M's foundation. The foundation, which Hamlin began when he was in college at the University of Pittsburgh, has since transformed to aid health and safety in youth sports.
Per Hamlin, the Chasing M's foundation "is dedicated to the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training & programming. Because of what happened to me, I’m working to make sure that kids across the country have the same access to life-saving care that I did if they need it...On behalf of my family and I, thank you for being such an important part of this incredible journey. We’re humbled and proud to use these funds to give back - and lift up others."