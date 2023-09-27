Dame D.O.L.L.A. is a Buck: Best memes and tweets from a heated Miami fanbase
Miami Heat fans weigh in on Damian Lillard's blockbuster trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.
By Kristen Wong
Damian Lillard got his wish -- wait, no, he actually didn't. He specifically wanted to get traded to the Miami Heat this summer, but instead, Portland sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks.
How did Miami fumble a deal in which a star player explicitly named the Heat as his one and only landing spot? That's what all Heat fans would like to know.
In the details of the three-way trade, the Bucks get Lillard, the Trail Blazers get Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round Bucks pick and a 2028 and 2030 Bucks picks swap, and the Suns get Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen.
Knee-jerk reaction from a regular basketball fan? Jon Horst slammed this one out of the park. The Bucks will have a projected starting five of Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez next season.
Knee-jerk reactions from Heat fans who found out on Wednesday that Lillard was not, in fact, joining their team? Shock, disbelief, pain, and a not-so-healthy dose of unfiltered rage. Heat star Jimmy Butler himself even questioned the trade. Really? After a long and torturous summer, Portland sent Lillard to one of the Heat's top rivals?
The 33-year-old point guard now shares the floor with Giannis as one of the league's deadliest shooting duo, and the Bucks cement their place as the fast-rising favorites of the Eastern Conference. Here are the best memes and tweets from the deal.
Heat fans get hot under the collar about Damian Lillard trade to the Bucks
Roughly three months after Lillard first requested a trade out of the only home he's ever known, the highest scorer in Blazers franchise history gets his best shot at winning a ring with Giannis and the Bucks.
Go check in on your friends who are Heat fans, this nuclear Lillard trade has to be making them feel some type of way.