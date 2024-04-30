Are Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks, Pacers, Game 5
Will we see either Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo take the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round series versus the Indiana Pacers as the team faces elimination?
By Lior Lampert
With the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination entering Game 5 of their first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, all eyes are on the health status of their two stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Antetokounmpo has yet to play in this best-of-seven matchup as he tries to recover from a calf injury he suffered late in the regular season. Meanwhile, Lillard sat out of Game 4 after straining his right Achilles in the prior meeting, leading us to the question: Will we see either or both Antetokounmpo/Lillard suit up for the Bucks as the team looks to force a Game 6?
Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update for Game 5 against the Pacers
Update, 7:55 p.m. ET: Per the Bucks and a pregame announcement, Giannis will be out for Game 5 against the Pacers as the Bucks face elimination.
Original Status: Per the NBA's official injury report, Antetokounmpo has been listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Pacers with a left soleus strain. He hasn't felt particularly close to returning at any point in this series, indicating the issue is more significant than the Bucks have led us to believe. Unfortunately, the Greek Freak is running out of opportunities to play again this season.
How about Lillard? Will we see him in Game 5 at Fiserv Forum as the Bucks try to hang on for dear life?
Latest Damian Lillard injury update for Game 5 against the Pacers
Update, 7:55 p.m. ET: In the same update from the Bucks on social media, the team also announced that Lillard will be out for Game 5 against Indiana.
Original Status: Like Antetokounmpo, Lillard is doubtful to play on Tuesday as he tends to tendinitis in his right Achilles. He left Game 4 in a walking boot, per The Athletic's Senior NBA insider Shams Charnaia.
Additional reporting from Charania has informed us that both players "have tricky strains that complicate that complicate returns and create risk," suggesting the Bucks appear to be taking a cautious approach with their two franchise players despite the magnitude of the moment.
With Tuesday potentially serving as the nail in the coffin of a surprisingly tumultuous 2023-24 campaign in Milwaukee, we may have already seen the last of Antetokounmpo and Lillard this season.