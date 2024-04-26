Damian Lillard injury update: All-Star takes scary fall in Bucks-Pacers Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks' star point guard suffered a scary lower-leg injury in the first quarter of Game 3.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers were even at one game apiece entering Game 3 of their first-round series. Already facing an uphill battle without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks suffered another major injury scare late in the first quarter of Game 3 when Damian Lillard drove the lane and collapsed in a heap on the baseline.
He eventually made his way to the Bucks' bench without putting weight on his left leg, then exited for the locker room.
Damian Lillard takes scary spill in Bucks-Pacers Game 3 tilt
Lillard appears to tweak his left ankle on the landing, but he's holding his left knee on the ground. That was not the best sign.
Fortunately for the Bucks, Lillard emerged from the locker room and checked back into the game not long after his spill.
It has been a mostly healthy campaign for Lillard, who appeared in 73 regular-season games with the Bucks. Still, the 33-year-old has a ton of injury baggage, which only elevates the concern here. Lillard scored four points in eight minutes before his exit.
Jimmy Butler recently played three quarters on a sprained MCL, so the Bucks aren't necessarily in the clear, but Lillard's swift return is obviously a great sign. We will have to wait until after the game, and perhaps even longer, to know the full extent of the issue, but ideally this was no more than a scare.
Lillard has been excellent in the series to date, averaging 34.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on .467/.500/.938 splits in 38.5 minutes. Without Giannis in the mix, Milwaukee is relying heavily on Dame's penchant for postseason heroics. This Bucks squad isn't exactly known for its depth, so a lot is being placed on Lillard's shoulders at the moment.
The Bucks are off to a slow start in Game 3, trailing by double digits after the first quarter. The Bucks stomped Indiana in Game 1, but lost by 17 in the following game. All the momentum belongs to Indiana right now, unless Dame can turn the tables and muster a truly monumental performance on the road.