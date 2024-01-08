Is Damian Lillard playing tonight? Latest injury update for Jazz vs. Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost three of their last four games but open a four-game homestand on Monday night with Damian Lillard out of the lineup for personal reasons.
By Phil Watson
The Milwaukee Bucks return to Fiserv Forum after a 1-2 road trip but won't have superstar point guard Damian Lillard available when they host the Utah Jazz to open a four-game homestand on Monday night.
On their injury report Monday morning, the Bucks listed Lillard as out for personal reasons. Backup Cameron Payne, meanwhile, won't be the next man up as he remains in the NBA's concussion protocol. After waiving two-way guard Lindell Wigginton on Sunday, the only point guard on Milwaukee's roster is two-way player TyTy Washington Jr.
Coach Adrian Griffin may have to get creative to fill the void left by Lillard. Washington has only played six minutes in two games this season, last appearing on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Raptors. Washington hasn't been in uniform at all since Dec. 7, when he took a DNP-Coach's Decision against the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament semifinals.
Besides Washington, Griffin does have another player on the roster with experience playing the point, but Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't spent significant time at the 1 since the 2015-16 season and per Basketball-Reference.com's play-by-play data has played solely at power forward or center the last two seasons.
Damian Lillard dealing with off-court personal issues
Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Lillard and his wife Kay'La Lillard are in the midst of a divorce. Kay'La Lillard and the couple's three children remained in Portland after Damian Lillard was traded to the Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers on Sept. 27. It is not clear whether Monday night's absence is related to the couple's custody battle.
The Bucks are 0-2 without Lillard this season. Without the seven-time All-NBA selection, Milwaukee lost road games to the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic on Nov. 9 and 11 with Payne starting in both games.
Lillard averages 25.1 points and 6.9 assists in 35.4 minutes per game on shooting splits of .428/.352/.916. The field-goal and 3-point shooting marks are the lowest in a healthy season for him since 2015-16 (41.9 field-goal percentage) and 2014-15 (34.3 3-point percentage), respectively.
Milwaukee is 3-4 since having its seven-game winning streak snapped by the New York Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden and has won just one of four games since the turn of the calendar to January.
The Bucks gave up a season-high 142 points in a loss at Indiana on Jan. 3 and closed out their short road trip with a 112-108 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Over the last four games, Lillard averaged 19.8 points and 7.0 assists in 37.8 minutes a night, shooting just 34.8 percent overall and 16.1 percent from deep. Those numbers include a 10-of-19 performance and 25 points in the team's lone victory, a 125-121 triumph over the hapless San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.