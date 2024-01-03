Dan Campbell admits botched Lions-Cowboys penalty was meant to confuse
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions wanted to confuse the Dallas Cowboys on a botched penalty which cost Detroit the game.
By Mark Powell
It's been four days since the Detroit Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, yet the storyline still remains.
The Lions secured a game-winning two-point conversion which was called back due to penalty. Taylor Decker attempted to report as eligible to the officials, yet Brad Allen's crew missed that, as several other Lions players spoke with the refs in an attempt to confuse the Cowboys defense.
This, in a sense, is allowed. Deception is part of the game. While the Lions sending three or more players to the officials would confuse most, Campbell also told the refs about the expected trick play prior to the start of the game. Allen's crew should have seen this coming.
“It’s about eligibility,” Campbell told reporters. “That’s what it’s about. And it has nothing to do with the ref. The ref knows. He knows. Because 68 reported. It’s for the defense, so that they see three different people. And you’re just hoping they happen to not hear that it’s 70 [who isn’t eligible]. That’s all.”
Lions tried to trick the Cowboys with two-point conversion
The Lions fooled the Cowboys, all right. But they also confused the officiating crew in the process.
Campbell told reporters that he discussed the trick play with officials pregame, though Pro Football Talk reported Allen did not attend that meeting. Perhaps Campbell could have gone into more detail, telling officials he would send multiple players over as a ruse of sorts.
The Lions coach confirmed there was little he would do differently about the end of Saturday's game. In his mind, the end result was botched.
“I don’t have a timeout,” Campbell said. “I mean, there’s nothing I can do, you know? And it’s loud. You can’t hear anything. Not where we were at, you know? I think right when the play started, you realize that they ID’d 70 [as eligible]. So, it is what it is.”
From here, Detroit will move on to a Week 18 matchup against the Vikings.