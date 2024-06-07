Dan Campbell doesn't want Lions to be 'Ron Burgundy' next season
By Lior Lampert
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't satisfied despite taking the franchise to heights they haven't experienced in three decades last season.
The Lions ended a 30-year divisional crown drought and reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 with Campbell at the helm. But after getting a taste of success, the goal is to do it again, especially considering Detroit nearly made the Super Bowl.
During his media availability on Friday, Campbell emphasized that the team can't get complacent now. Instead, he wants his time to find another gear. The message was abundantly clear to reporters.
Campell wants to see the Lions improve in situations where a game goes off-script. He referenced their blown 17-point halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship, comparing them to Will Ferrell's character -- Ron Burgundy, in the movie Anchorman:
“Those are the little things where we can really grow offensively and defensively,” Campbell said. "Like the awareness of who’s in, what’s the situation. We know what it says on paper, but we can’t do the Ron Burgundy. We can’t just continue to read off the teleprompter. We've got to grow, and that’s the next step. That is the next evolution, because that’s what San Francisco did to us, quite frankly. They played at a different level.”
Dan Campbell doesn't want the Lions to be 'Ron Burgundy' next season
San Diego's most iconic fictional anchorman catching strays from Campbell during organized team activities (OTAs) was presumably not on anyone's bingo card. Yet, here we are.
Detroit came storming out of the gates at Levi's Stadium against the Niners in the NFC Championship, scoring 24 first-half points. However, it was a tale of two halves after San Francisco adjusted. The Lions found the end zone in the last minute of the fourth quarter, their lone source of offense in the final two frames. Campbell wants to ensure that doesn't happen again. Burgundy never made the same mistake twice after his one slip-up on television. Why should they?
Yes, the 2023 campaign was an incredible and unforgettable moment for the Lions and a fan base deprived of winning for ages. But Campbell wants Detroit to continue laying the groundwork and instill a sustainable long-term culture. To do that, they must be more adaptable to overcoming adversity styles of football other than their own.