Dan Campbell appears to be literally losing sleep over Lions-Packers
The Lions will play the Packers in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. The short week matchup already has head coach Dan Campbell running on fumes.
By Kristen Wong
Lions head coach Dan Campbell's giddiness can be contagious sometimes. In the days leading up to the Lions-Packers Week 4 matchup on Thursday Night Football, Campbell appeared to be in a state that was both wired and tired.
Campbell was interviewed on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the NFC North matchup, and his demeanor could best be characterized as an over-caffeinated insomniac. When asked whether he got a good night's rest, Campbell immediately responded, "I'm delirious."
The rest of the presser played out as weary and exhausting according to beat reporter Justin Rogers, who noticed that Campbell was "running on fumes" for presumably studying game film all night.
Campbell and his Lions have faced the Packers four times in the last two years, and despite Aaron Rodgers' perennial dominance in Green Bay in recent history, Detroit actually holds the edge.
Lions, Dan Campbell need all the adrenaline they can get for Packers game on TNF
The Lions have beaten the Packers in their last three consecutive meetings, including this past January when the Lions played spoiler to Green Bay's playoff hopes in a 20-16 win. One can reasonably expect another nail-biter on Thursday as each of those last three games have been decided by a single score.
Detroit will look forward to the hopeful return of running back David Montgomery while the Packers will likely get Aaron Jones back. Jordan Love is coming off a wild Week 3 comeback victory over the Saints in which he put up 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
The Jared Goff-Jordan Love matchup is sure to turn heads as two young and energized teams try to play to their own strengths. For Campbell's Lions, that could mean spreading the ball among their talented wide receivers and getting more production out of the rushing attack, should Montgomery suit up. As the main back in Week 3's win over the Falcons, Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 17 carries for 80 yards.
Could the Lions-Packers game be the most titillating matchup of the NFC North this season? We're personally excited to see how many 4th-and-shorts Campbell will try to convert -- it's going to be a doozy of a rivalry.