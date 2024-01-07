Dan Campbell proved yet again why he’s the ultimate players’ coach in Lions win
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to remind us why he is a man of the people and the ultimate players' coach.
By Lior Lampert
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has galvanized the locker room since being named the man for the job in 2021. Campbell has embodied what it means to be a players’ coach and proved it yet again in Week 18 by helping wide receiver Josh Reynolds reach a contractual incentive that netted him a nice chunk of change.
Heading into the final game of the season, Reynolds needed 36 receiving yards and one touchdown to reach 600 yards and six touchdowns for the season to earn $500,000 in incentives. Heading into the final drive of the Lions Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Reynolds had just one reception for 18 scoreless yards. With a two-possession lead and slightly over two minutes remaining in the game, Campbell and the Lions made it a focal point to help Reynolds reach 36 yards, targeting him on the last four pass attempts of the game.
Dan Campbell does everything he can to get Josh Reynolds paid during Lions Week 18 game
During the final drive, Reynolds hauled in all four of his targets for 26 yards to finish the game with five receptions for 44 receiving yards. While he failed to score a touchdown, Reynolds was able to secure $250,000 for eclipsing 600 receiving yards in 2023. After the Lions handled their business against the Vikings, they made sure to take care of their own by helping Reynolds receive a nice bonus payday, illustrating the type of coach Campbell is.
Reynolds concludes the 2023 season with 40 receptions, 608 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and an additional $250,000 thanks to Campbell.
It has been an incredible season for Campbell and the Lions, who won double-digit games for the first time since 2014. Finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record and winning the NFC North for the first time since 1993, the No. 2 seed in the NFC’s playoff picture is within reach for the Lions (pending losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles).