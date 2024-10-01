Dan Campbell’s reaction to Jared Goff’s perfect night is a work of art
Dan Campbell was stunned someone else might have deserved the game ball.
Campbell had no idea how good Jared Goff played in the Detroit Lions' convincing 42-29 win over the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks.
“I just gave the game ball to somebody else so I feel awful right now,” Campbell quipped in his postgame media availability.
Had he known Goff complete all of his passes in the win, he probably would have given Goff the game ball instead of Jameson Williams.
That’s also not necessarily a bad thing when your team looks so good on offense, the coach doesn’t even realize there’s another deserving player too.
Goff was 18-for-18 with 292 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 42-29 win to wrap up Week 4 of the NFL season. It was perhaps the best game of his career as he orchestrated a Lions offense that was hot from start to finish.
Campbell gave Williams the game ball, who may have equally deserved it, after he’s had some big moments this season. He had two catches for 80 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception in the second half.
Truthfully, the Lions offense looked so good, quite a few players could have received the game ball; take your pick.
David Montgomery. Jahmyr Gibbs. Amon-Ra St. Brown. Goff. Williams.
It was probably the toughest decision Campbell had to make all game, for what it’s worth.
Detroit Lions offense hitting its stride at the right time
If Monday night was any foreshadowing for the Lions season, football is going to be a lot of fun in Detroit.
With a rematch against Dallas this week, after a controversial loss late last season, and the undefeated and division-leading Minnesota Vikings after that, Detroit has a chance to make a statement: Last year was no fluke.
Montgomery and Gibbs validated how potent the two-headed monster in the backfield is. Each had a rushing touchdown (Gibbs had two) on Monday night and combined 118 rushing yards.
Williams has shown his deep threat ability again and St. Brown looks like he could contend Goff for his starting spot – OK maybe not, but it shows these Lions are having fun.
And of course there’s Goff.
He was an afterthought in Los Angeles.
And in a blockbuster trade to swap Matthew Stafford and Goff plus some picks, each team seems to have benefitted. Stafford finally won a playoff game and eventually a Super Bowl.
And Goff has become the long term answer for a Lions team starving to rid itself of being the bottomfeeders of the NFL.